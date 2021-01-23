Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Market Cap Reaches $1.70 Billion

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Crypto.com Coin has a market cap of $1.70 billion and approximately $59.73 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0745 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto.com Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00067792 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.54 or 0.00577810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005960 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00044084 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,393.18 or 0.04247079 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00015076 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00016519 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Crypto.com Coin

Crypto.com Coin (CRYPTO:CRO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,817,351,597 coins. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com . The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

Crypto.com Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.