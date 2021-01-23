Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,499 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 28.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 112,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $15,585,000 after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the third quarter valued at about $5,005,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,185 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 253.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 801,434 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $93,200,000 after buying an additional 50,204 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on VRTS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $200.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.00.

Shares of VRTS stock opened at $223.03 on Friday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.37 and a 1 year high of $239.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.66 and its 200-day moving average is $166.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a current ratio of 32.42.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The closed-end fund reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $137.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.18 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

