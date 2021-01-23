Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 550 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Burney Co. raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 32,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 30,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 3,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total value of $221,338.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,961.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAMR opened at $83.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1-year low of $30.89 and a 1-year high of $96.82.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $386.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.13 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lamar Advertising from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

