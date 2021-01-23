Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 77.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vicor were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Vicor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vicor by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vicor by 15.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 35.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VICR stock opened at $98.57 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a twelve month low of $30.42 and a twelve month high of $103.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 547.61 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.67.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.50 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. Vicor’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James A. Simms sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $157,580.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 234,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,667,229. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,420 shares of company stock valued at $3,626,371. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VICR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Vicor from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Vicor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

