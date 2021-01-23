Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases New Shares in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $3,349,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 213,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after buying an additional 12,187 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AVNS opened at $47.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.03. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 164.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

