Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $772,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,989,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 32.7% in the third quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,228,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,246,000 after acquiring an additional 302,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 30.6% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,518,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,453 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet raised Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. New Street Research cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.34.

TCOM opened at $33.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $37.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $2.28. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $805.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

