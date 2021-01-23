Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 176,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 30,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WRB. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $65.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $79.92.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

