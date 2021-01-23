Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNR opened at $57.98 on Friday. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $59.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.64.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PNR shares. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp downgraded Pentair from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Pentair from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pentair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.15.

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $221,178.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

