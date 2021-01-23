Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 5,890 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 115.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. Starboard Value LP grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,464,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $194,216,000 after buying an additional 143,739 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,046,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,012,000 after buying an additional 81,108 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 972,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.1% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 945,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,127,000 after purchasing an additional 37,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $57.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -109.07, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $58.70.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $243.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MMSI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

