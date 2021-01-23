Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 520 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Diodes by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the third quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Diodes by 13.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Diodes by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DIOD shares. Truist started coverage on Diodes in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Diodes from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Diodes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $79.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.81. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $81.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $309.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 10,315 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $669,649.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,732 shares in the company, valued at $28,677,241.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Francis Tang sold 1,806 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $119,755.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,029,547.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,646 shares of company stock worth $18,227,199 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

