Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) (LON:CRDA) Receives GBX 5,183.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) (LON:CRDA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,183.33 ($67.72).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price target on shares of Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

LON CRDA traded up GBX 52 ($0.68) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 6,424 ($83.93). 257,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,330. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,414.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6,124.71. Croda International Plc has a one year low of GBX 3,814 ($49.83) and a one year high of GBX 6,884 ($89.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.92, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of £8.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

