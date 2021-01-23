Critical Review: Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) vs. YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) and YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Sunoco and YPF Sociedad Anónima’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunoco 1.73% 22.04% 2.73% YPF Sociedad Anónima -13.27% -4.01% -1.40%

24.1% of Sunoco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.5% of YPF Sociedad Anónima shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sunoco and YPF Sociedad Anónima’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunoco $16.60 billion 0.19 $313.00 million $2.27 13.64 YPF Sociedad Anónima $11.45 billion 0.12 -$705.27 million ($0.10) -34.90

Sunoco has higher revenue and earnings than YPF Sociedad Anónima. YPF Sociedad Anónima is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sunoco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sunoco and YPF Sociedad Anónima, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunoco 1 1 7 0 2.67 YPF Sociedad Anónima 5 1 1 0 1.43

Sunoco currently has a consensus target price of $29.88, suggesting a potential downside of 3.54%. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a consensus target price of $3.73, suggesting a potential upside of 6.97%. Given YPF Sociedad Anónima’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe YPF Sociedad Anónima is more favorable than Sunoco.

Volatility and Risk

Sunoco has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YPF Sociedad Anónima has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sunoco beats YPF Sociedad Anónima on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations. The All Other segment operates retail stores that offer motor fuel, merchandise, foodservice, and other services that include car washes, lottery, automated teller machines, money orders, prepaid phone cards, and wireless services. It also leases and rents real estate properties. Sunoco GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Susser Petroleum Partners LP and changed its name to Sunoco LP in October 2014. Sunoco LP was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in 127 oil and gas fields; 673 million barrels (mmbbl) of oil; and approximately 2,481 billion cubic feet of gas. It also had a retail distribution network of 1,620 YPF-branded service stations; 24 exploration permits, including 20 onshore and 4 offshore exploration permits, as well as 103 production concessions; and 35 crude oil treatment plants and 12 pumping plants. In addition, the company owns three refineries with annual refining capacity of approximately 116 mmbbl; approximately 2,800 kilometers of crude oil pipelines with approximately 640,000 barrels of aggregate daily transportation capacity of refined products; and crude oil tankage of approximately 7 mmbbl, as well as maintains terminal facilities at five Argentine ports. Further, it participates in sixteen power generation plants with an aggregate installed capacity of 2,614 megawatts; offers diesel, fertilizers, lubricants, phytosanitary products, ensiling bags, and other products; and supplies fuels, coal, asphalts, and paraffin and derivatives. The company was founded in 1977 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

