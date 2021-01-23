Critical Review: Petsec Energy (OTCMKTS:PSJEY) & ENI (NYSE:E)

Petsec Energy (OTCMKTS:PSJEY) and ENI (NYSE:E) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Petsec Energy and ENI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petsec Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A ENI 6 3 2 0 1.64

Risk & Volatility

Petsec Energy has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENI has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Petsec Energy and ENI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petsec Energy $1.09 million 2.56 -$24.24 million N/A N/A ENI $79.58 billion 0.48 $165.76 million $1.79 11.70

ENI has higher revenue and earnings than Petsec Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Petsec Energy and ENI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petsec Energy N/A N/A N/A ENI -19.46% -0.62% -0.22%

About Petsec Energy

Petsec Energy Ltd operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It holds working interests in various projects located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore Louisiana, the United States, as well as holds a 100% working interest in two blocks located in the Republic of Yemen. The company was founded in 1967 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates. It also supplies, trades in, and markets gas and electricity; generates and sells electricity; transports international gas; supplies crude oil; and refines and markets petroleum products at retail and wholesale markets primarily in Italy and rest of Europe. In addition, the company engages in the petrochemicals business; commodity risk management and asset-backed trading activities; and production of various chemicals, including olefins and aromatics, basic and intermediate products, polystyrenes, elastomers, and polyethylene in Italy and Western Europe. Further, it is involved in commodity trading and derivatives. Eni S.p.A. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

