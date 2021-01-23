Critical Contrast: Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) and Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) and Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Bridge Bancorp has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old Point Financial has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Bridge Bancorp and Old Point Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridge Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Old Point Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Bridge Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Old Point Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Bridge Bancorp pays out 37.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bridge Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Bridge Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.8% of Bridge Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.4% of Old Point Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of Bridge Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of Old Point Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bridge Bancorp and Old Point Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridge Bancorp $206.93 million 2.60 $51.69 million $2.59 10.52 Old Point Financial $54.32 million 1.95 $7.86 million N/A N/A

Bridge Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Old Point Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Bridge Bancorp and Old Point Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridge Bancorp 23.05% 9.83% 0.88% Old Point Financial 12.67% 6.03% 0.59%

Summary

Bridge Bancorp beats Old Point Financial on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities. In addition, it offers certificate of deposit account registry service and insured cash sweep programs; merchant credit and debit card processing, cash management, lockbox processing, online banking, and remote deposit capture services; automated teller machines, safe deposit boxes, and individual retirement accounts; and investment products and services through a third party broker dealer, as well as title insurance brokerage services. As of April 20, 2020, the company operated 39 branch locations serving Long Island and the greater New York metropolitan area. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Bridgehampton, New York.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits. It also provides real estate construction and real estate mortgage loans, such as residential 1-4 family mortgages, commercial real estate loans, second mortgages, and equity lines of credit; and other loans, as well as cash management services. In addition, the company provides retirement planning, estate planning, financial planning, estate and trust administration, retirement plan administration, tax, and investment management services; and insurance products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated 19 branches in the Hampton Roads localities of Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Williamsburg/James City County, York County, and Isle of Wight County. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Hampton, Virginia.

