Critical Analysis: AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) versus Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND)

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) and Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.6% of AngloGold Ashanti shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.0% of Sandstorm Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

AngloGold Ashanti has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandstorm Gold has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for AngloGold Ashanti and Sandstorm Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AngloGold Ashanti 0 2 4 0 2.67 Sandstorm Gold 0 3 6 0 2.67

AngloGold Ashanti currently has a consensus target price of $38.43, suggesting a potential upside of 65.58%. Sandstorm Gold has a consensus target price of $13.62, suggesting a potential upside of 105.15%. Given Sandstorm Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sandstorm Gold is more favorable than AngloGold Ashanti.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AngloGold Ashanti and Sandstorm Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AngloGold Ashanti $3.53 billion 2.73 -$12.00 million $0.91 25.51 Sandstorm Gold $89.43 million 14.50 $16.40 million $0.09 73.78

Sandstorm Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AngloGold Ashanti. AngloGold Ashanti is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sandstorm Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AngloGold Ashanti and Sandstorm Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AngloGold Ashanti N/A N/A N/A Sandstorm Gold 11.03% 3.06% 2.90%

Summary

Sandstorm Gold beats AngloGold Ashanti on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price. It has a portfolio of 191 streams and royalties. The company has operations in Canada, Mexico, the United States, Mongolia, Burkina Faso, Ecuador, South Africa, Ghana, Botswana, Cote D'Ivoire, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Paraguay, Honduras, French Guiana, Turkey, Sweden, and Australia. The company was formerly known as Sandstorm Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Sandstorm Gold Ltd. in February 2011. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

