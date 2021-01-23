CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) CEO Sells $4,273,400.00 in Stock

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $4,273,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,372,659.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Samarth Kulkarni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $2,845,800.00.

CRSP stock opened at $188.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of -57.82 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.29 and its 200 day moving average is $112.74. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRSP. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $102.63 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.07.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

