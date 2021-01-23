CRH’s (CRH) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CRH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CRH from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CRH from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.00.

NYSE:CRH opened at $44.20 on Wednesday. CRH has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $47.93. The stock has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.27.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRH by 0.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRH by 3.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in CRH by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

