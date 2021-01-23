CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,110,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 23.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after acquiring an additional 74,329 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 11.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 415,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,124,000 after acquiring an additional 42,480 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 8.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 324,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,700,000 after purchasing an additional 25,463 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 388.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 22,795 shares during the period. 4.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on CRH in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. CRH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

NYSE:CRH opened at $44.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.32. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $17.73 and a 1 year high of $47.93.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

