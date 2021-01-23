Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Trading Down 7%

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)’s share price fell 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.25 and last traded at $19.29. 967,701 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 655,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.74.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CEQP. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 3.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.57.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $519.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is currently 25,000.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEQP. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile (NYSE:CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.