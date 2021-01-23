Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

NYSE CAG opened at $34.38 on Thursday. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.22 and a 200-day moving average of $36.24. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $337,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 80,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 65,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

