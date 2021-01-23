Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €42.80 Price Target for TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP)

Credit Suisse Group set a €42.80 ($50.35) target price on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €42.90 ($50.47).

Shares of EPA:FP opened at €36.22 ($42.61) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €36.50 and its 200 day moving average price is €32.92. TOTAL SE has a 12 month low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a 12 month high of €49.33 ($58.04).

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

