Credit Suisse Group Raises NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Price Target to $86.00

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $71.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NEP. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.00.

NEP stock opened at $84.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -59.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.57 and its 200 day moving average is $63.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The solar energy provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 404.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 833 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

