Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CRARY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Crédit Agricole from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

CRARY opened at $6.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.84. Crédit Agricole has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $7.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.21.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 19.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crédit Agricole will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.