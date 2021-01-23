Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) Trading Up 9.3%

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) rose 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.96 and last traded at $1.76. Approximately 1,688,431 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 964,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 4.17.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.11 million during the quarter. Creative Realities had a negative net margin of 84.47% and a negative return on equity of 85.89%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Creative Realities stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,879 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.39% of Creative Realities worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Creative Realities Company Profile

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

