Craig Hallum Increases Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Price Target to $245.00

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) had its target price lifted by Craig Hallum from $229.00 to $245.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RGEN. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $171.17.

Get Repligen alerts:

Shares of RGEN opened at $219.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 267.46, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a current ratio of 13.67. Repligen has a twelve month low of $78.41 and a twelve month high of $226.97.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $94.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.45 million. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $80,988.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at $4,776,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.80, for a total transaction of $3,716,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,068,156.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,245 shares of company stock worth $5,104,778. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth $427,000. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in Repligen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 59,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,334,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth $1,182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.