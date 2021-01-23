CPI Card Group Inc. (PMTS.TO) (TSE:PMTS) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.41

CPI Card Group Inc. (PMTS.TO) (TSE:PMTS) (NASDAQ:PMTS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$7.41 and last traded at C$7.30, with a volume of 4065 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.77.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$96.02 million and a P/E ratio of 13.55.

CPI Card Group Inc. (PMTS.TO) Company Profile (TSE:PMTS)

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other segments. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

