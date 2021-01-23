Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Covivio stock opened at $89.45 on Tuesday. Covivio has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $93.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.30.
Covivio Company Profile
