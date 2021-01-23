CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $890.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $896.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $500.24 and a 12-month high of $951.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $892.14 and its 200 day moving average is $846.01.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $425.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.13 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 68.9% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

