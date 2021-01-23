Cormark Comments on SSR Mining Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SSR Mining in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.42. Cormark also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.50 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on SSR Mining from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on SSR Mining from $39.50 to $38.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on SSR Mining and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.87.

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $25.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.21. SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $225.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. SSR Mining’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.