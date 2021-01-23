CorionX (CORX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $49,922.89

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 23rd. CorionX has a market cap of $49,922.89 and $81,458.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CorionX has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CorionX token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00078369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $211.41 or 0.00657858 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006096 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00046922 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,385.35 or 0.04310844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00015140 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00017792 BTC.

About CorionX

CorionX is a token. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,257,585 tokens. The official website for CorionX is corion.io/corionx . CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

CorionX Token Trading

CorionX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CorionX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CorionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

