CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Trading Up 28.9%

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) shares were up 28.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.67 and last traded at $3.48. Approximately 2,233,637 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 441% from the average daily volume of 413,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CooTek (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.06.

The firm has a market cap of $208.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.06). CooTek (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 141.90% and a negative net margin of 8.63%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CooTek (Cayman) stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) by 284.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,473 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CooTek (Cayman) were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages; and TouchPal Phonebook, Chinese communication application that enables users in China to make phone calls through internet for free, to search contacts on the dial pad, and to block spam calls.

