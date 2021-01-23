Conversion Labs Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CVLB)

Conversion Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 6,894 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 951% compared to the typical daily volume of 656 call options.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Conversion Labs in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Conversion Labs alerts:

Shares of Conversion Labs stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $256.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.37. Conversion Labs has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.86.

Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.01 million for the quarter.

Conversion Labs Company Profile

Conversion Labs, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of natural immune support products containing proprietary yeast beta glucans. Its products are oral intake tablets and topical creams, and gels for skin application. It operates through the Finished Cosmetic Products and Nutraceutical and Cosmetic Additives segments.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Conversion Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conversion Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.