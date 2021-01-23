Contrasting The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) & Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY)

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) and Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Shyft Group and Mazda Motor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Shyft Group $756.54 million 1.50 -$12.57 million $1.24 25.72 Mazda Motor $31.56 billion 0.15 $111.29 million $0.12 30.67

Mazda Motor has higher revenue and earnings than The Shyft Group. The Shyft Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mazda Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

The Shyft Group has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mazda Motor has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for The Shyft Group and Mazda Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Shyft Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mazda Motor 0 2 0 0 2.00

The Shyft Group currently has a consensus price target of $34.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.18%. Given The Shyft Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe The Shyft Group is more favorable than Mazda Motor.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.2% of The Shyft Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Mazda Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of The Shyft Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares The Shyft Group and Mazda Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Shyft Group -0.39% 28.06% 12.97% Mazda Motor -3.46% -2.73% -1.11%

Summary

The Shyft Group beats Mazda Motor on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc., through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc., manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV). The FVS segment manufactures and sells various commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries. This segment markets its commercial vehicles under the Aeromaster, Velocity, Ultimate, Trademaster, Metromaster, Utilivan, Utilimaster Upfit Services, and Reach brand names. It also installs specialty interior and exterior up-fit equipment for walk-in vans, truck bodies, and passenger vans under Specialty Up-fit name; and provides aftermarket support, including parts sales and field services. The SCV engages in the engineering and manufacture of luxury class A diesel motor home chassis; manufacture and assemble of truck body options for various trades, service truck bodies, stake body trucks, contractor trucks, and dump bed trucks; and provision of chassis and complete vehicle assembly services for military vehicles, drill rigs, shuttle bus chassis, and other specialty chassis and vehicles. This segment also offers assembly services for Isuzu N-gas and F-series chassis; and parts and accessories for its motor home, defense, and specialty chassis, as well as maintenance and repair services for its motor home and specialty chassis. The company sells its products to commercial users, original equipment manufacturers, dealers, individual end users, and municipalities and other governmental entities. The company was formerly known as Spartan Motors, Inc. and changed its name to The Shyft Group, Inc. in June 2020. The Shyft Group, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

