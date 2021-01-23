Contrasting Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) & Infosys (NYSE:INFY)

Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) and Infosys (NYSE:INFY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Recruiter.com Group alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Recruiter.com Group and Infosys, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recruiter.com Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Infosys 1 4 6 1 2.58

Infosys has a consensus target price of $12.81, indicating a potential downside of 29.56%. Given Infosys’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Infosys is more favorable than Recruiter.com Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Recruiter.com Group and Infosys’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recruiter.com Group $6.00 million 2.31 -$11.81 million N/A N/A Infosys $12.78 billion 6.04 $2.33 billion $0.55 33.05

Infosys has higher revenue and earnings than Recruiter.com Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.3% of Infosys shares are held by institutional investors. 33.8% of Recruiter.com Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of Infosys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Recruiter.com Group and Infosys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recruiter.com Group -212.29% -2,332.30% -215.62% Infosys 19.06% 27.65% 19.45%

Volatility & Risk

Recruiter.com Group has a beta of -0.91, indicating that its stock price is 191% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infosys has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Infosys beats Recruiter.com Group on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Recruiter.com Group Company Profile

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. operates an online hiring platform that connects recruiters and employers worldwide. The company offers consulting and staffing personnel services to employers for long- and short-term consulting and temporary employee needs; specialized personnel placement services for employers; resume distribution services; and recruiter certification programs. It also provides web portal monetization, lead generation, and digital publication advertising services for specialized B2B software companies. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services. The company's products and platforms include Finacle, a core banking solution; Edge suite of products; Infosys Nia, an artificial intelligence platform; Infosys McCamish – an insurance platform; Wingspan, a customizable learning platform; Stater mortgage servicing platform; Panaya automation suite; and Skava, an e-commerce suite. The company serves clients in the financial services and insurance, life sciences and healthcare, manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods and logistics, hi-tech, communications, telecom OEM, media, energy, utilities, resources, services, and other industries. Infosys has strategic partnership with Rolls-Royce for aerospace engineering. The company was formerly known as Infosys Technologies Limited and changed its name to Infosys Limited in June 2011. Infosys Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, India.

Receive News & Ratings for Recruiter.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruiter.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.