Contrasting Premier (OTCMKTS:PRHL) & Entergy (NYSE:ETR)

Premier (OTCMKTS:PRHL) and Entergy (NYSE:ETR) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.6% of Entergy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Premier shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Entergy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Premier and Entergy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier N/A N/A N/A Entergy 13.75% 11.01% 2.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Premier and Entergy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Premier 0 0 0 0 N/A Entergy 0 4 11 0 2.73

Entergy has a consensus target price of $115.31, indicating a potential upside of 22.71%. Given Entergy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Entergy is more favorable than Premier.

Volatility & Risk

Premier has a beta of 3.18, indicating that its stock price is 218% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entergy has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Premier and Entergy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premier N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Entergy $10.88 billion 1.73 $1.26 billion $5.40 17.40

Entergy has higher revenue and earnings than Premier.

Summary

Entergy beats Premier on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Premier

Premier Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides energy services in the United States. It offers various electricity plans and upgrades to a facility's energy infrastructure to commercial middle market companies and residential customers. The company also provides deregulated power brokerage services for small businesses, warehouses, and distribution centers. The company was formerly known as OVM International Holding Corporation and changed its name to Premier Holding Corporation in November 2008. Premier Holding Corporation was founded in 1971 and is based in Tustin, California.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas. Its Entergy Wholesale Commodities segment engages in the ownership, operation, and decommissioning of nuclear power plants located in the northern United States; sale of electric power to wholesale customers; provision of services to other nuclear power plant owners; and owning interests in non-nuclear power plants that sell electric power to wholesale customers. This segment sells energy to retail power providers, utilities, electric power co-operatives, power trading organizations, and other power generation companies. The company's power plants have approximately 30,000 megawatts (MW) of electric generating capacity, including approximately 9,000 MW of nuclear power. The company delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Entergy Corporation was founded in 1949 and is based in New Orleans, Louisiana.

