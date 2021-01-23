Contrasting Britannia Bulk (OTCMKTS:BBLKF) & Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK)

Britannia Bulk (OTCMKTS:BBLKF) and Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get Britannia Bulk alerts:

This table compares Britannia Bulk and Genco Shipping & Trading’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Britannia Bulk N/A N/A N/A Genco Shipping & Trading -43.05% -2.43% -1.51%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Britannia Bulk and Genco Shipping & Trading, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Britannia Bulk 0 0 0 0 N/A Genco Shipping & Trading 0 2 3 0 2.60

Genco Shipping & Trading has a consensus price target of $11.18, indicating a potential upside of 28.51%. Given Genco Shipping & Trading’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Genco Shipping & Trading is more favorable than Britannia Bulk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.6% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Britannia Bulk and Genco Shipping & Trading’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Britannia Bulk N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Genco Shipping & Trading $389.50 million 0.93 -$55.99 million ($0.67) -12.99

Britannia Bulk has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Genco Shipping & Trading.

Risk and Volatility

Britannia Bulk has a beta of 81.22, suggesting that its stock price is 8,022% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genco Shipping & Trading has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Genco Shipping & Trading beats Britannia Bulk on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Britannia Bulk Company Profile

Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides drybulk shipping and maritime logistics services. It primarily transports coal, fertilizers, scrap metals, iron-ore, grain, and other bulk cargoes from the Baltic region to Northern and Western Europe. The company's logistics services include port modification, fendering, lightening, dredging of berths, maximizing vessel throughput in ports, provision of floating cranes, and self-discharging equipment. The company serves power companies, coal producers, and commodity trading houses. Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. was formerly known as Britannia Bulk PLC and changed its name to Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. in June 2008. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. As of 2010, Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. is in liquidation.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities. As of February 25, 2020, the company's fleet consisted of 17 Capesize, 1 Panamax, 6 Ultramax, 20 Supramax, and 10 Handysize vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,914,000 deadweight tons. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Britannia Bulk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britannia Bulk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.