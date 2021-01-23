Contrasting Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) and RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) and RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Antero Resources has a beta of 4.57, indicating that its stock price is 357% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Antero Resources and RWE Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antero Resources 2 6 5 0 2.23 RWE Aktiengesellschaft 0 2 11 1 2.93

Antero Resources currently has a consensus price target of $4.70, suggesting a potential downside of 29.60%. Given Antero Resources’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Antero Resources is more favorable than RWE Aktiengesellschaft.

Profitability

This table compares Antero Resources and RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antero Resources -58.04% -2.17% -0.99% RWE Aktiengesellschaft 7.81% 1.21% 0.33%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Antero Resources and RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antero Resources $4.41 billion 0.41 -$340.13 million ($0.14) -47.64 RWE Aktiengesellschaft $14.70 billion 1.88 $9.53 billion ($1.27) -35.43

RWE Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Antero Resources. Antero Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RWE Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.1% of Antero Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of RWE Aktiengesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Antero Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

RWE Aktiengesellschaft beats Antero Resources on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale. It also owned and operated 324 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Marcellus Shale; 17 compressor stations in the Marcellus Shale; 110 miles of low-pressure and high-pressure gathering pipelines in the Utica Shale; 8 miles of high-pressure pipelines; and 2 compressor stations in the Utica Shale. The company had estimated proved reserves of 18.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent, including 11.5 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 652 million barrels of assumed recovered ethane; 540 million barrels of primarily propane, isobutane, normal butane, and natural gasoline; and 42 million barrels of oil. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Aktiengesellschaft produces and supplies power through renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; Innogy Â- Continuing Operations; and Operations acquired from E.ON. The company engages in the electricity generation from lignite and nuclear, gas, hard coal, and biomass sources, as well as lignite production. It is also involved in the commodity trading; and producing wind, hydro, and solar electricity, as well as operates gas storage facilities. The company serves commercial, industrial, and corporate customers. RWE Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

