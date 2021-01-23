Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $14.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,113. The company has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.96. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.

