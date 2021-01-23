Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) Insider Sells $584,385.91 in Stock

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) insider Karen Valentine sold 17,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $584,385.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,385.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CNST opened at $34.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.33. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.81 and a quick ratio of 15.81.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNST. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 165.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 11,927.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 152.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.78.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. Its lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

