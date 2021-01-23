Connectome (CNTM) Price Down 11.2% This Week

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Connectome has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and $1.88 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Connectome token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.28 or 0.00004007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Connectome has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Connectome Token Profile

Connectome (CNTM) is a token. It was first traded on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 tokens. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Connectome is connectome.to

Connectome Token Trading

Connectome can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connectome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Connectome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

