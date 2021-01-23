CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Sets New 1-Year High at $121.02

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $121.02 and last traded at $120.77, with a volume of 4333 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.56.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,007.50, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $237.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.91 million. CONMED had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

In other CONMED news, VP Terence M. Berge sold 10,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $1,038,531.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,481.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $42,845.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,881 shares in the company, valued at $364,658.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,258 shares of company stock worth $5,012,209. 5.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in CONMED by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CONMED by 104.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000.

About CONMED (NYSE:CNMD)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

