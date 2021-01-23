Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) will announce sales of $93.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $93.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $93.50 million. Computer Task Group reported sales of $99.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full year sales of $358.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $358.20 million to $358.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $369.75 million, with estimates ranging from $368.99 million to $370.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Computer Task Group.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.19 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

CTG traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $6.88. 22,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average is $5.53. Computer Task Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.49 million, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, Director Owen J. Sullivan acquired 7,245 shares of Computer Task Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $49,990.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 105,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Sullivan acquired 10,000 shares of Computer Task Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. Insiders acquired 29,517 shares of company stock worth $193,454 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 233,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 12,865 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 17.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the period. 43.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, Western Europe, and India. The company offers strategic consulting services that delivers customized recommendations and plans to address business and IT challenges. It also provides information and technology solutions, including implementation, maintenance, and optimization of software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions; testing solutions to help clients assess, develop, improve, implement, and automate testing programs; and design and distribution of complex technology components.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Task Group (CTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.