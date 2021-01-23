Compass Point Raises Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target to $130.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price objective raised by Compass Point from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SPG. Mizuho upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Simon Property Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an inline rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Simon Property Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $95.49 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $147.80. The firm has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.87.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.77). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 370.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 257.5% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 103.1% during the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

