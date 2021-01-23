Comparing Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) & Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY)

Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) and Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

This table compares Associated British Foods and Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Associated British Foods $18.00 billion 1.36 $580.53 million $1.05 29.46 Spirax-Sarco Engineering $1.59 billion 7.07 $212.73 million $3.38 45.03

Associated British Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Spirax-Sarco Engineering. Associated British Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spirax-Sarco Engineering, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Spirax-Sarco Engineering shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Associated British Foods has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Associated British Foods and Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated British Foods N/A N/A N/A Spirax-Sarco Engineering N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Associated British Foods and Spirax-Sarco Engineering, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Associated British Foods 0 4 8 0 2.67 Spirax-Sarco Engineering 1 4 0 0 1.80

Summary

Associated British Foods beats Spirax-Sarco Engineering on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses. The Sugar segment is involved in growing, processing, and sale of sugar beet and sugar cane to industrial users. The Agriculture segment manufactures and sells animal feeds; and provides other products and services for the agriculture sector. The Ingredients segment manufactures bakers' yeast, bakery ingredients, enzymes, lipids, yeast extracts, and cereal specialties. The Retail segment is involved in buying and merchandising clothing and accessories through the Primark and Penneys retail chains, which offer womenswear, menswear, children's wear, footwear, accessories, homeware, and skincare products. The company was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Associated British Foods plc is a subsidiary of Wittington Investments Limited.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications. The company serves food, beverage, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, oil, gas, chemical, healthcare, power generation, mining, precious metal processing, water and wastewater, pulp and paper, rubber and plastic, semiconductor, and other sectors; and original equipment manufacturers. Its products are also used to provide space heating, humidification, and hot water in public and private buildings. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors. It operates in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; the Asia Pacific; and the Americas. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.