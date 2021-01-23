Comparing FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) and California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR)

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) and California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

FAT Brands has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California Beach Restaurants has a beta of -0.16, meaning that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

1.6% of FAT Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of FAT Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.5% of California Beach Restaurants shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for FAT Brands and California Beach Restaurants, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FAT Brands 0 0 1 0 3.00 California Beach Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A

FAT Brands currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.20%. Given FAT Brands’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe FAT Brands is more favorable than California Beach Restaurants.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FAT Brands and California Beach Restaurants’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FAT Brands $22.50 million 3.39 -$1.02 million ($0.09) -71.00 California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

California Beach Restaurants has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FAT Brands.

Profitability

This table compares FAT Brands and California Beach Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FAT Brands -48.26% -553.81% -5.65% California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A

Summary

FAT Brands beats California Beach Restaurants on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and markets fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of December 14, 2020, it owned nine restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa, and Bonanza Steakhouses, as well as franchised approximately 675 units worldwide. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. is a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Capital Group Inc.

About California Beach Restaurants

California Beach Restaurants, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sea View Restaurants, Inc., engages in the ownership and operation of Gladstone's 4 Fish restaurant in Pacific Palisades, California.

