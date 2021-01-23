Comparing Commerce Energy Group (OTCMKTS:CMNR) and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) and Commerce Energy Group (OTCMKTS:CMNR) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and Commerce Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 6.37% 3.86% 0.64% Commerce Energy Group N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and Commerce Energy Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure $1.01 billion 4.64 $62.13 million $0.61 75.72 Commerce Energy Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has higher revenue and earnings than Commerce Energy Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.8% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Commerce Energy Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and Commerce Energy Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 0 2 4 0 2.67 Commerce Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has a consensus price target of $37.00, indicating a potential downside of 19.90%. Given Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure is more favorable than Commerce Energy Group.

Risk & Volatility

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commerce Energy Group has a beta of -10.96, suggesting that its share price is 1,196% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure beats Commerce Energy Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc was founded in 2013 and is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom.

About Commerce Energy Group

Commerce Energy Group Inc. through its subsidiaries provides electric power and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and institutional customers in California, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Maryland, New Jersey, Texas, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, and Ohio. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

