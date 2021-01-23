Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.35% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures and sells luxury goods in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas and Japan. Richemont operates in five key areas: jewellery, watches, writing instruments, leather and accessories, and clothing. The Group’s luxury interests encompass several of the most prestigious names in the luxury industry including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC, Panerai and Montblanc. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

CFRUY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.62. 136,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.44 and a beta of 1.05. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $10.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compagnie Financière Richemont (CFRUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.