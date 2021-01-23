Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $43.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Community Trust Financial Services Corporation was incorporated under the laws for the purpose of becoming a bank holding company for Community Trust Bank. The Company is intended to facilitate the Bank’s ability to serve its customers’ requirements for financial services. The primary activity of the Company currently is, and is expected to remain for the foreseeable future, the ownership and operation of the Bank. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $39.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $701.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.61 and its 200-day moving average is $33.32. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $45.70.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 25.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 528.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

