Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) versus Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Head to Head Review

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Community Healthcare Trust and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Healthcare Trust $60.85 million 18.92 $8.38 million $1.77 27.76 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust $63.16 million 0.43 -$8.04 million N/A N/A

Community Healthcare Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Community Healthcare Trust and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Healthcare Trust 0 1 6 0 2.86 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Community Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus target price of $48.14, suggesting a potential downside of 2.03%. Given Community Healthcare Trust’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Community Healthcare Trust is more favorable than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

Risk and Volatility

Community Healthcare Trust has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 3.4, suggesting that its share price is 240% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.9% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.0% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Community Healthcare Trust and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Healthcare Trust 22.17% 4.23% 2.69% Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust -5.20% N/A -0.67%

Summary

Community Healthcare Trust beats Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

