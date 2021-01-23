Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the cable giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities downgraded Comcast from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.14.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast stock opened at $48.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.37. The firm has a market cap of $222.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bainco International Investors raised its position in Comcast by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Comcast by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,119,490 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $98,048,000 after purchasing an additional 721,524 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC raised its position in Comcast by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 24,273 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Comcast by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 919,181 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $48,165,000 after purchasing an additional 24,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Comcast by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 34,193 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.